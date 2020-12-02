Menu
James Rogier
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
James Rogier's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, TN .

Published by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Central Avenue Christian Church
1501 Osborne Street, Humboldt, Tennessee 38343
Funeral services provided by:
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
