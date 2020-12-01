Menu
James Rosetta
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1947
DIED
November 14, 2020
James Rosetta's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Nov
20
Sorry to read about Jimmy’s passing. If you grew up in the Fairmont neighborhood you knew Jimmy and his wonderful family. It was an incredible place to grow up.
Gary J Malloy
Friend
November 20, 2020
Jimmy grew up in the neighborhood and was one of my best school friends. He was always smiling. i'm so sorry to Linda and all his family for such a tremendous loss. God bless and comfort you all.
Rosalie J. Wright
Friend
November 20, 2020
Linda & family,
so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing . I remember He always had a smile & a heart of gold.
Barbara Hawthorne
Friend
November 20, 2020
Linda and Denise
I am so sorry to hear of Jimmy’s passing. May you find strength in the beautiful memories you have

Michelle (Petitti) Oboyle
Michelle Oboyle
Friend
November 18, 2020
Saddened to hear of Jim's passing. He transported my mother and me many times from her nursing home to the hospital. What a kind man. He called us " the girls ". He didn't charge us for one trip and I thought he had forgotten but he did it intentionally. I had to hide an envelope with $$ inside the van and labeled it as his "tip". I'm sure he'll see heaven. Sincerely, Nancy
Nancy Schiefer
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
I met Jim and Linda at Pulmonary Rehab. Everyone in the group supported each other and became friends. Jim will be especially missed for his kindness and support. We had lots of laughs. RIP Jim, miss you.
Lynn Dragomir

Lynn Dragomir
Friend
November 18, 2020
Linda, Denise & family. Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Jim will be deeply missed by all that all that knew him. He always greeted everyone with that special smile of his. Hurf & Chris
Ron Hurford
Friend
November 18, 2020
I was shocked to hear of Jim’s passing. I’ve known Jim and his family for many years. I will never forget the good times we had working together. May God give comfort and strength to his family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace my friend you will be missed.
Charlie Evans
Friend
November 18, 2020
I have had the privilege of getting to know Jim throughout the years as he was transporting guests in our facility to doctor's appointments. He always went above and beyond if I had any special requests or last minute add ons, and was a truly very caring person. I will miss him greatly.
Linda Prince
Friend
November 18, 2020
May you find peace
Cheryle Yount Casar
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
Linda , Denise and Family ! My Deepest Sympathy ! Brings Tears to My Heart to read this about Jimmy ! Even though we didn’t see each other often , the Memories we do have will never be forgotten !
Love You Linda , and RIP Jimmy !
Jennifer Leone Moore
Family
November 17, 2020