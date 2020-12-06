Menu
James Russell
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1944
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
James Russell's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Published by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Luke Church
5235 South Ave., Boardman, Ohio 44512
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown
