James Schenk
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1931
DIED
November 8, 2020
James Schenk's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

Published by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
I will always remember Jim as being a man who was as kind as he was tough. I sincerely admired his intelligence and determination along with the love he had for Kate and his entire family. I´m thankful for the opportunity to have been able to call Jim a truly great friend.
Burke Mitchell
November 11, 2020