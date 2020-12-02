Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Schwarze
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1937
DIED
November 29, 2020
James Schwarze's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory in Buchanan, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Danny Hutcheson
December 2, 2020