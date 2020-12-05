Menu
James Seamans
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1940
DIED
November 26, 2020
James Seamans's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
2230 Lees Chapel Rd, Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov
30
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
2230 Lees Chapel Rd, Greensboro, North Carolina
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
2230 Lees Chapel Rd, Greensboro, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
November 30, 2020
We are sorry for your dad´s passing. He was such a good man. He was a blessing to all around him. His smile & laughter will be missed but they are wonderful memories. You will all be in our prayers in the days ahead. We love you all. Sharpe & Gail
Sharpe & Gail Wrenn
November 30, 2020
We´ll miss your big smile dear friend.
Ronnie Sandra Fulk
November 29, 2020