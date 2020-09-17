James W Seely was born March 4, 1932 to Karl A. and Cora Guymon Seely in Castle Dale, Utah. He passed away on September 13, 2020. "Jimmie" spent his boyhood years herding sheep in the hills of Emery County with his father and brothers. His childhood was carefree and filled with adventures fueled by the imaginations of young boys. He learned to work hard on the family farm and his love of cultivating the soil never left him.

Jim enjoyed school even though he always described himself as a mediocre student. He was the Class President and FFA President his Senior year of high school. A scholarship to Utah State Agricultural College took him to Logan where he studied for 3 years. He was then asked to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was called to Brazil.

While serving in Brazil he met the lovely Sister Johnson. He courted Joyce upon returning and they married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1957. Shortly after their wedding he was sent to Korea with the Army where he learned radio repair. Joyce continued to live with her parents while Jim was in Korea. He greatly missed her.

When Jim returned he decided that he would pursue an Electrical Engineering degree at the University of Wyoming. He also completed the degree in Agriculture that he had started at Utah State. All five of the Seely children were born while Jim was working full-time and attending college. He was then offered a job at AT&T in San Francisco. Jim and Joyce raised their family in Concord, California. After retiring, they served two missions to the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, and their final mission took them to Lisbon, Portugal. They spent their retirement years in Centerville, Utah.

Jim leaves behind his sons David, Karl and Nathan; daughters Dorothy (David) Dayton and Janet (Roger) Denison; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson, and his sister Dorothy (Gary) Barlow. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, a daughter-in-law Andrea, and two granddaughters.

Funeral Services and Viewing will be Saturday, September 19 at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Bountiful, UT. Viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment at Centerville City Cemetery. Much gratitude and appreciation to Legacy House of Bountiful and Inspiration Hospice for their loving and tender care.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.