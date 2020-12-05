James Sexton's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME in DIVERNON, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.