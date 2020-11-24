James Sharp's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton website.
Published by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton on Nov. 24, 2020.
