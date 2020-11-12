Menu
James Shorts
1955 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1955
DIED
October 26, 2020
James Shorts's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Ector County Cemetery - Odessa II Section
corner of Muskingum & Murphy, Odessa, Texas 79761
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
