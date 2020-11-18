Menu
James Shriver
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1938
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Air Force
US Army
James Shriver's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville in North Ridgeville, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Liston Funeral Home
36403 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Liston Funeral Home
36403 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039
Funeral services provided by:
Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville
