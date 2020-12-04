Menu
James Sims
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1933
DIED
December 1, 2020
James Sims's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
2601 Florence Blvd, Florence, Alabama 35633
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
