James Smallwood
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1939
DIED
January 1, 2020
James Smallwood's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Todd Funeral Centre & Crematory - Rushville in Rushville, IN .

Published by Todd Funeral Centre & Crematory - Rushville on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Todd Funeral Centre & Crematory
1600 S. SR 3, Rushville, Indiana 46173
Dec
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Todd Funeral Centre & Crematory
1600 S. SR 3, Rushville, Indiana 46173
