James Smart
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1948
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Army
James Smart's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert Massie Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr., San Angelo, TX 76903
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
Dec
2
4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, Texas 76905
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Massie Funeral Home
