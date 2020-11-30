Menu
James Spagone
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1928
DIED
January 1, 2020
James Spagone's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Rest in peace Mr. Spagone, you were one of my favorite patients, always so upbeat and positive. You left a smile on my face every time you came in. You will surely be missed.
Danielle
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
We will miss you and thank you for the joy you brought to us along with Rose! You both have been so dedicated to the West Have Seniors. God bless you! Carlene McKnight and Christine Ruggerio.
Chris and Carlene
Friend
November 23, 2020
Jimmy was in my life for around 15 years. A kind giving man who loved West Haven Seniors and gave so much of his time to them. Jimmy showed me the ropes calling bingo. Rest in piece James.
Blake Rice
November 22, 2020

To aunt rose and her family
So very sorry to read about the loss of Jim
Love, Libby ,rich, Richard and Paula


Libby and rich monaco
Family
November 22, 2020