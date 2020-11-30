Menu
James Sparrow
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
James Sparrow's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garner Funeral Home - Kinston website.

Published by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
