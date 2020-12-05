James Stephens's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
