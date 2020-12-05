Menu
James Stephens
1957 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1957
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
James Stephens's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
520 Rosenwald St, Burlington, NC 27217
Dec
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sweet Gum Grove Missionary Baptist Church
8609 Hwy 119 S., Mebane, North Carolina 27302
