James Swain
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
James Swain's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford in Sanford, NC .

Published by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Church of God of Prophecy
2277 S. Plank Road, Sanford, North Carolina 27330
Dec
4
Interment
3:00p.m.
Center United Methodist Church Cemetery
4141 S Plank Rd, Sanford, North Carolina 27332
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
