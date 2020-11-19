Menu
James Taylor
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1943
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Army
National Guard
James Taylor's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend in Friend, NE .

Published by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lauber Funeral Home
814 Maple Street, Friend, Nebraska 68359
