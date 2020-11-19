James Taylor's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend in Friend, NE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend website.
Published by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Friend on Nov. 19, 2020.
