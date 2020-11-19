James Taylor's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing in Beaver Crossing, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing website.