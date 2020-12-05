Menu
James Teaff
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1928
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Army Air Corps
James Teaff's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St, Merkel, Texas 79536
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
2nd Street, Merkel, Texas 79536
