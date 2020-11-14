Menu
James Thies
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1944
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
trinity united methodist church
united methodist church
James Thies's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

Published by Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard, Elkhart, Indiana 46514
Funeral services provided by:
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
