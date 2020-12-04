Menu
James Valerio
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1936
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
James Valerio's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home in Russellton, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home website.

Published by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Siwicki - Yanicko Funeral Home
PO Box 21 - 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, Pennsylvania 15076
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bairdford United Methodist Church
309 Bairdford Road, Bairdford, Pennsylvania 15006
Funeral services provided by:
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
