James Vance
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1946
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Fraternal Order Of Eagles
University Of Maryland
James Vance's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .

Published by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
