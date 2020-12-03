Menu
James Vinson
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1936
DIED
November 30, 2020
James Vinson's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro in Greensboro, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro website.

Published by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Cemetery
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Cemetery
Memorial Drive, Greensboro, Georgia 30642
Funeral services provided by:
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
