James Wang's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy in Quincy, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy website.
Published by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy on Dec. 6, 2020.
