James Wheeler
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
James Wheeler's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.

Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To my sister Lori.
You have my deepest sympathies. My thoughts and prayers are with you Sis. I have very good memories of your Dad, Grandma and Grandpa I will carry with me always. Give my condolences to his wife and the rest of the family.
Love,
Wendi Smith
North Chesterfield, VA
Wendi Smith
Family
December 2, 2020
Carol and Family,
So sorry to read of Jim's passing. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Diane O'Leary
December 2, 2020
Linda, Carol and Family, So, so sorry to read of the passing of Jim so early. Rest assured you are in our thoughts and prayers. I have many memories of Jim living across the street back when my sister, Peg, and Jerry lived in the Clarklake farm, and later on, us. Char and I will always remember sharing memories of fish fries, birthdays and restaurant outings with Dorothy & Clarence, Linda, and Jim & Carol. Give our best to everyone, even under such sad circumstances. Love, Jack and Char in AZ
Jack and Char Raby
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jim. I use to live at Clark Lake next to Mr and Mrs Wheeler. What a great family.
Alison Reniger Divish
Neighbor
December 1, 2020