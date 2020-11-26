Menu
James White
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1939
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
James White's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Service website.

Published by Serenity Funeral Service on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Service
145 W. Main Street, Antlers, Oklahoma 74523
Nov
28
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Christian Family Fellowship
Ethel Rd, Antlers, Oklahoma 74523
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Service
