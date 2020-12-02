Menu
James Wilson
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1928
DIED
February 2, 2020
James Wilson's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, February 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale, IL .

Published by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
