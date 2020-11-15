Menu
James Wyatt
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1943
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
general motors
James Wyatt's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Perryville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street, Perryville, Maryland 21903
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street, Perryville, Maryland 21903
