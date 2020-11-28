Menu
Jamie Fresh
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1957
DIED
November 18, 2020
Jamie Fresh's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

Published by Shannon Family Mortuary on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Shannon Family Mortuary
1005 E Chapman Ave, Orange, California 92866
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
