Jan Baughman
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1942
DIED
November 5, 2020
Jan Baughman's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
a loved one
November 11, 2020