Jan Brewer
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1952
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jan Brewer's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .

Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church
225 Van Dyke Grove Road, Paris, Tennessee 38242
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgeway Funeral Home
