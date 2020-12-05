Jan Hall's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria in Alexandria, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria website.
Published by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria on Dec. 5, 2020.
