Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Dahm
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Jane Dahm's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Jane's passing. She was a classy lady who was deeply involved in the community. She had the ability to relate to folks on a grassroots level, which is why she made such an excellent docent at the McHenry County Historical Museum and usher at the opera house. You couldn't help but like Jane. We'll miss her.
Kurt Begalka
Friend
December 1, 2020
I would like to offer my condolences to Jane's family on behalf of my mom, Rose Savickus. She was a very dear friend when she lived at Hearthstone, one that will never be forgotten.
Diane Christensen
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Gisela Carlander
November 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of janes passing. She was a wonderful friend to work with at WHS.
Mary Jo Welcome
Friend
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
McHenry County Historical Society
Nancy A Roozee
Coworker
November 28, 2020