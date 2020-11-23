Menu
Jane Dessem
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1927
DIED
October 19, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Jane Dessem's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROWN FORWARD INC in Shaker Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BROWN FORWARD INC website.

Published by BROWN FORWARD INC on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of the Saviour
2537 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118
BROWN FORWARD INC
