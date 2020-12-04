Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Fletcher
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1931
DIED
December 2, 2020
Jane Fletcher's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish
2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Amy and family I am so sorry to read of Janie's passing. I had a lot of laughs with her and Honey over the years. Take comfort in your memories of your wonderful mom...may she rest in peace.
Jeannie DeCarlo-Rose
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mrs Jane you will be miss. My good friend has departed into heaven. Until we meet again.
Carmen M Garcia
Friend
December 3, 2020