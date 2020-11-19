Menu
Jane Heddinger
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1944
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
New Cathedral Cemetery
Jane Heddinger's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

Published by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home P. A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21222
Nov
18
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home P. A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21222
Funeral services provided by:
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
