Jane Hoover
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1947
DIED
November 22, 2020
Jane Hoover's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
7710 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
I had the pleasure of getting to know Jane through work and I cherish our short time together. Jane was a wonderful therapist whose compassion for her clients was evident in her care for them. She was beloved by her colleagues as well. She always had a smile on her face. My sincere sympathies to her family, she will be missed.
Nancy Dawson
Coworker
November 27, 2020