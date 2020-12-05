Jane Jackson's passing at the age of 103 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES in Pleasant Hill, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES website.
Published by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES on Dec. 5, 2020.
