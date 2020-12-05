Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Jackson
1917 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1917
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Brethren
Jane Jackson's passing at the age of 103 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES in Pleasant Hill, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.