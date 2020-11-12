Menu
Jane Kurtz
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1927
DIED
November 10, 2020
Jane Kurtz's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home website.

Published by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak St., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak St., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Funeral services provided by:
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
