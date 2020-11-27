Age 94 of Turtle Creek, PA passed away on November 24, 2020 at Juniper Village at Forest Hills. Jane was born on November 1, 1926 to the late Edward Beveridge and Agnes (Doug) Fowler. She worked at Westinghouse prior to marrying her beloved husband of 69 years, Angelo Larotonda.



She loved spending time with her family and friends. Sewing was one of he favorite pastimes, making wonderful items for their home and family, and later for her granddaughters and their Barbie dolls. She enjoyed spending summers at Canadohta Lake, PA and winters in Naples, FL. During the past several years she especially enjoyed socializing with all of their wonderful friends at the Italo-American Social Club in Wilkins Twp.



Jane will be truly missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Angelo; children, David (Linda) Larotonda, Mark (Linda) Larotonda, and Steven (Sally) Larotonda; grandchildren, Kira Larotonda (Steve) Tady, Kaylyn Larotonda, and Heather Gent; great-grandchild, Ella Rose Tady.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the wonderful and caring staff at Juniper Village and Suncrest Hospice for their dedication and exceptional care provided to Jane. At the family's request, there will be no services at this time.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.