Jane Lloyd
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1931
DIED
November 5, 2020
Jane Lloyd's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .

Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Pine Hill Cemetery
Cemetery Road Lane, Sherborn, Massachusetts 01770
Funeral services provided by:
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
