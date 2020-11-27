Jane Luke's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. in Ashtabula, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. website.
Published by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. on Nov. 27, 2020.
