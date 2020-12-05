Jane Martel's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc in Woonsocket, RI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.