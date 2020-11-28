Menu
Jane Meldrum
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jane Meldrum's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Myers Mortuary of Brigham City
205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
