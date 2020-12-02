Menu
Jane Rodriguez
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1926
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jane Rodriguez's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .

Published by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.