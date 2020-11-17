Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Rouse
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jane Rouse's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hite Funeral Home from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St, Kendallville, IN 46755
Nov
19
Rosary
3:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St, Kendallville, IN 46755
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
301 East Diamond Street, Kendallville, Indiana
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Corner of Oak and Diamond Streets, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Nov
20
Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
North Main Street, Avilla, Indiana 46710
Funeral services provided by:
Hite Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.