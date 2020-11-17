Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Rouse
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jane Rouse's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Indiana Funeral Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
301 East Diamond Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.