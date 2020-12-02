Menu
Janeen Condorodis
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Shriner
Janeen Condorodis's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Janeen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral services provided by:
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Brother John ("Irish"),
Those of us in the Clearwater AHEPA will long remember Janeen and you on your visits with us. May the Lord keep you in HIS hands and Janeen in your heart. May her memory be eternal.
John Tsacrios, President
Steve Tsagaris Chapter #356, AHEPA
John Tsacrios
Friend
December 1, 2020
Brother John (Irish)

On behalf of the entire AHEPA Family of Clearwater, FL, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family on this very solemn occasion. Those of us who had the opportunity to spend time with Janeen, were truly blessed. She was a special lady and has left a lasting legacy. "May Her Memory Be Eternal".

Brother Gus Pantelides D2 PDG
Clearwater, FL
Gus Pantelides
Friend
December 1, 2020
Irish:
Nancy and I want to offer our condolences to you and your family upon Janeens passing. We have been very fortunate and grateful that our paths crossed. We enjoyed being with both of you over these past years. What a wonderful person she was and was always enjoyable to be around. We will surely miss her and will think of her often. Our prayers are with you. May she Rest In Peace.

Jerry and Nancy Firman
Jerry and Nancy Firman
Friend
December 1, 2020
Janeen was the first person to reach out to my husband and I when we moved to our first off campus apartment on Senator Place. There was an instant connection! Mike played softball with her then friend Irish and I worked with her future brother in law Dr Condorodis. Rest In Peace Janeen. You have been an angel on earth through your service to your community! Irish and family- we wish you peace and pray you are comforted by your memories.
Mike and Janie Ferone
Jane Ferone
Friend
December 1, 2020
Irish, my thoughts and prayers go out to you. Find comfort in all of the great memories you have created together.
Barbara Wolf
Friend
December 1, 2020